Together the MICC logged over 228 million steps in honor of the Army’s 251st Birthday in the 2026 Golden Sneaker Strong Teams Challenge!
This achievement is a testament to the determination and teamwork found throughout the MICC. Every participant contributed to something bigger than themselves, and together created a culture of accountability, encouragement, and wellness.
Please enjoy this short video announcing of the top three steppers in each category (unit, team and individual).
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 14:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013159
|VIRIN:
|260512-O-HP256-4404
|Filename:
|DOD_111814276
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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