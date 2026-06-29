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    2026 Golden Sneaker Strong Teams Challenge

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    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Video by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Together the MICC logged over 228 million steps in honor of the Army’s 251st Birthday in the 2026 Golden Sneaker Strong Teams Challenge!

    This achievement is a testament to the determination and teamwork found throughout the MICC. Every participant contributed to something bigger than themselves, and together created a culture of accountability, encouragement, and wellness.

    Please enjoy this short video announcing of the top three steppers in each category (unit, team and individual).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 14:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013159
    VIRIN: 260512-O-HP256-4404
    Filename: DOD_111814276
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Golden Sneaker Strong Teams Challenge, by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #ArmyContracting
    #ContractingForSoldiers
    #GoldenSneaker
    #StrongTeams
    #StrongSergents

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