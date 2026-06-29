video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013159" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Together the MICC logged over 228 million steps in honor of the Army’s 251st Birthday in the 2026 Golden Sneaker Strong Teams Challenge!



This achievement is a testament to the determination and teamwork found throughout the MICC. Every participant contributed to something bigger than themselves, and together created a culture of accountability, encouragement, and wellness.



Please enjoy this short video announcing of the top three steppers in each category (unit, team and individual).