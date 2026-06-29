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    July 2026 Golden Sword

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    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    July is here! As we transition from celebrating the Army's 251st birthday to commemorating America's 250th anniversary, the MICC command team shares recent accomplishments, key updates and what's ahead across the command in this month's GoldenSword message.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 14:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013158
    VIRIN: 260512-O-HP256-9191
    Filename: DOD_111814246
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, July 2026 Golden Sword, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #ArmyBirthday
    #MICC
    #IndependenceDay
    #Armycontracting
    #GoldenSword

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