July is here! As we transition from celebrating the Army's 251st birthday to commemorating America's 250th anniversary, the MICC command team shares recent accomplishments, key updates and what's ahead across the command in this month's GoldenSword message.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 14:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013158
|VIRIN:
|260512-O-HP256-9191
|Filename:
|DOD_111814246
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, July 2026 Golden Sword, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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