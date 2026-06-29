Meet Your Monitor: Master Sergeant Eriel Feliz

In this series, U.S. Marines assigned to Manpower Management introduce themselves - Master Sgt. Eriel Feliz is the 13xx Engineer Equipment Monitor for the Marine Corps. Marines who desire to stay in and continue the Marine Corps legacy should reach out to their monitor or unit career planner for more information. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Enos Jimenez)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 15:03
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1013155
|VIRIN:
|260625-M-BP922-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111814223
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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