DART Loads Emergency Supplies on Disaster Relief Flights to Venezuela

On June 30, the U.S. Department of State, in collaboration with Amerijet, loads temporary shelter supplies, household kitchen sets, a water treatment unit for 4,000 people per day, and sanitation supplies onto a humanitarian cargo flight headed to Venezuela in response to the June 24 earthquakes.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 14:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013153
|VIRIN:
|260630-O-NU539-8468
|Filename:
|DOD_111814170
|Length:
|00:08:04
|Location:
|MIAMI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.