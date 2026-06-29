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    DART Loads Emergency Supplies on Disaster Relief Flights to Venezuela

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    MIAMI, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Video by Mark CHURMS 

    U.S. Department of State           

    On June 30, the U.S. Department of State, in collaboration with Amerijet, loads temporary shelter supplies, household kitchen sets, a water treatment unit for 4,000 people per day, and sanitation supplies onto a humanitarian cargo flight headed to Venezuela in response to the June 24 earthquakes.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 14:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013153
    VIRIN: 260630-O-NU539-8468
    Filename: DOD_111814170
    Length: 00:08:04
    Location: MIAMI, US

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    TAGS

    Miami
    response
    Venezuela
    State Department
    VenEarthquake

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