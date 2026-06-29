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    OPMED hosts TBI Field Assessment end-user touchpoint with Navy corpsmen, medical officers at Camp Lejeune

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    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Video by T. T. Parish 

    Operational Medical Systems

    Team members with the Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office hosted a Traumatic Brain Injury end-user touchpoint at the Tactical Medicine Training Center, bringing together U.S. Navy corpsmen and medical officers from across the II Marine Expeditionary Force to assess new capabilities for evaluating traumatic brain injuries on the battlefield, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 30, 2026. The event was designed to collect feedback from clinical and frontline U.S. Navy medical providers to shape the development of traumatic brain injury detection devices as part of OPMED’s TBI Field Assessment Program. OPMED, part of the Defense Health Agency, is the Department of War’s leading force in medical development and acquisition, focused on enhancing warfighter lethality and readiness. OPMED’s project management teams develop and deliver next-generation, world-class medical capabilities that empower combatant commanders in Large-Scale Combat Operations, particularly within austere environments. (Defense Health Agency B-Roll Video by T. T. Parish/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 14:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013152
    VIRIN: 260630-O-PJ332-2001
    Filename: DOD_111814166
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: BATH, MICHIGAN, US
    Hometown: QUEENS, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: WAXHAW, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, OPMED hosts TBI Field Assessment end-user touchpoint with Navy corpsmen, medical officers at Camp Lejeune, by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Traumatic Brain Injury
    Camp Lejeune
    Navy
    Operational Medical Systems (OPMED)

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