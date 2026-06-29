OPMED hosts TBI Field Assessment end-user touchpoint with Navy corpsmen, medical officers at Camp Lejeune

Team members with the Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office hosted a Traumatic Brain Injury end-user touchpoint at the Tactical Medicine Training Center, bringing together U.S. Navy corpsmen and medical officers from across the II Marine Expeditionary Force to assess new capabilities for evaluating traumatic brain injuries on the battlefield, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 30, 2026. The event was designed to collect feedback from clinical and frontline U.S. Navy medical providers to shape the development of traumatic brain injury detection devices as part of OPMED’s TBI Field Assessment Program. OPMED, part of the Defense Health Agency, is the Department of War’s leading force in medical development and acquisition, focused on enhancing warfighter lethality and readiness. OPMED’s project management teams develop and deliver next-generation, world-class medical capabilities that empower combatant commanders in Large-Scale Combat Operations, particularly within austere environments. (Defense Health Agency B-Roll Video by T. T. Parish/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 14:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013152
|VIRIN:
|260630-O-PJ332-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111814166
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Hometown:
|BATH, MICHIGAN, US
|Hometown:
|QUEENS, NEW YORK, US
|Hometown:
|WAXHAW, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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