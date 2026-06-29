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    Meet Your Monitor: Master Gunnery Sgt Anthony Talbert

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    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Video by Sgt. Enos Jimenez 

    HQMC Manpower and Reserve Affairs

    In this series, U.S. Marines assigned to Manpower Management introduce themselves - Master Gunnery Sgt. Anthony Talbert is the 63xx Operational Level Avionics Monitor for the Marine Corps. Marines who desire to stay in and continue the Marine Corps legacy should reach out to their monitor or unit career planner for more information. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Enos Jimenez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 15:03
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1013150
    VIRIN: 260616-M-BP922-1001
    Filename: DOD_111814142
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

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    TAGS

    career
    Avionics
    Monitor
    duty station
    PCA
    PCS

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