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    3rd Infantry Division uncases colors

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    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Video by Spc. Clevon Wright 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division uncased the division colors during a ceremony at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 1, 2026. The ceremony marked the unit's return from a 9-month overseas rotation. The uncasing of the colors is a long-standing Army tradition symbolizing the completion of a deployment and the division's return to its home station mission. During the rotation, 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers trained alongside NATO allies and partner nations to strengthen interoperability and enhance readiness. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Clevon Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 14:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013148
    VIRIN: 260701-A-JC473-5076
    Filename: DOD_111814133
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

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    This work, 3rd Infantry Division uncases colors, by SPC Clevon Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3ID, ROTM, 3rd Infantry Division, Dogface Soldiers

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