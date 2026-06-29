3rd Infantry Division uncases colors

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013148" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division uncased the division colors during a ceremony at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 1, 2026. The ceremony marked the unit's return from a 9-month overseas rotation. The uncasing of the colors is a long-standing Army tradition symbolizing the completion of a deployment and the division's return to its home station mission. During the rotation, 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers trained alongside NATO allies and partner nations to strengthen interoperability and enhance readiness. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Clevon Wright)