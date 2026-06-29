3rd Infantry Division uncases colors

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division uncased the division colors during a ceremony at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 1, 2026. The ceremony marked the unit's return from a 9-month overseas rotation. The uncasing of the colors is a long-standing Army tradition symbolizing the completion of a deployment and the division's return to its home station mission. During the rotation, 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers trained alongside NATO allies and partner nations to strengthen interoperability and enhance readiness. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Clevon Wright)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 14:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013148
|VIRIN:
|260701-A-JC473-5076
|Filename:
|DOD_111814133
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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