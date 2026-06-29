62d Airlift Wing Hype Video

Short hype video showcasing the mission of the 62d Airlift Wing, McChord Field, WA.
Special thanks to Sam Eckholm media for use of selected video footage
Music courtesy of Soundridemusic - track- "Limit Break"
Edited by Robert M. Coronado, 62D Airlift Wing Public Affairs/Visual Information
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 13:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013146
|VIRIN:
|260608-D-VY260-1771
|Filename:
|DOD_111814125
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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