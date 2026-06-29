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    62d Airlift Wing Hype Video

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    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Video by Robert Coronado 

    62d Airlift Wing

    Short hype video showcasing the mission of the 62d Airlift Wing, McChord Field, WA.
    Special thanks to Sam Eckholm media for use of selected video footage
    Music courtesy of Soundridemusic - track- "Limit Break"
    Edited by Robert M. Coronado, 62D Airlift Wing Public Affairs/Visual Information

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 13:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013146
    VIRIN: 260608-D-VY260-1771
    Filename: DOD_111814125
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 62d Airlift Wing Hype Video, by Robert Coronado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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