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    DFAS Director 250th July 4th Message

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    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Video by Stephen Patrick, Darrell Sydnor and J.C. Woodring

    Defense Finance and Accounting Service

    Jonathan Witter, director of the Defense Finance and Accounting Service, addresses personnel during a video broadcast at the DFAS headquarters in Indianapolis. Mr. Witter provided a recap of the agency's ongoing commemorative video series and shared his thoughts as DFAS celebrates the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 14:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1013143
    VIRIN: 260701-D-IF344-3096
    Filename: DOD_111814116
    Length: 00:04:14
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US

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    This work, DFAS Director 250th July 4th Message, by Stephen Patrick, Darrell Sydnor and J.C. Woodring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    4th Of July
    DFAS
    Independece Day
    Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS)
    DFAS Headquarters
    250th Anniversary

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