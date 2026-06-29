Jonathan Witter, director of the Defense Finance and Accounting Service, addresses personnel during a video broadcast at the DFAS headquarters in Indianapolis. Mr. Witter provided a recap of the agency's ongoing commemorative video series and shared his thoughts as DFAS celebrates the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 14:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1013143
|VIRIN:
|260701-D-IF344-3096
|Filename:
|DOD_111814116
|Length:
|00:04:14
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DFAS Director 250th July 4th Message, by Stephen Patrick, Darrell Sydnor and J.C. Woodring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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