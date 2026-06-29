Team Scott celebrates America's 250th birthday

Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, celebrates the 250th birthday of the United States of America, July 4, 2026. Team Scott Airmen commemorate 250 years of the nation’s history through continued service in support of the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Devin Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 14:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013142
|VIRIN:
|260701-F-NM903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111814082
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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