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    Team Scott celebrates America's 250th birthday

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    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Devin Morgan 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, celebrates the 250th birthday of the United States of America, July 4, 2026. Team Scott Airmen commemorate 250 years of the nation’s history through continued service in support of the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Devin Morgan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 14:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013142
    VIRIN: 260701-F-NM903-1001
    Filename: DOD_111814082
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US

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    This work, Team Scott celebrates America's 250th birthday, by A1C Devin Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #USAF
    Independence Day
    #ScottAFB
    #375AMW
    #July4
    #Freedom250

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