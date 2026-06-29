Venezuela Mission Update Brief with SOUTHCOM Commander

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013137" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Mission Update Brief with U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Francis L. Donovan, commander of U.S. Southern Command, at USSOUTHCOM headquarters June 30, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Bermudez)