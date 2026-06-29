Venezuela Mission Update Brief with SOUTHCOM Commander

Mission Update Brief with U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Francis L. Donovan, commander of U.S. Southern Command, at USSOUTHCOM headquarters June 30, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Bermudez)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 12:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013137
|VIRIN:
|260630-F-KR213-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111813878
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|DORAL, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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