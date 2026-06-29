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    Venezuela Mission Update Brief with SOUTHCOM Commander

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    DORAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Bermudez 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    Mission Update Brief with U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Francis L. Donovan, commander of U.S. Southern Command, at USSOUTHCOM headquarters June 30, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Bermudez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 12:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013137
    VIRIN: 260630-F-KR213-1001
    Filename: DOD_111813878
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: DORAL, FLORIDA, US

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    This work, Venezuela Mission Update Brief with SOUTHCOM Commander, by SSgt Christopher Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    VenEarthquake

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