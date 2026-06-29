Lt. Erick Daley, a member of Policia nacional de Panama, conducts an interview on his experience at Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, July 26, 2026. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional challenges. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 12:36
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1013131
|VIRIN:
|260624-A-LY455-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111813851
|Length:
|00:04:54
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-06: Lt. Erick Daley, Policia nacional de Panama AROLL, by PFC Carolyn Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.