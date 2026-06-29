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    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-06: Lt. Erick Daley, Policia nacional de Panama AROLL

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    PANAMA

    06.24.2026

    Video by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    Lt. Erick Daley, a member of Policia nacional de Panama, conducts an interview on his experience at Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, July 26, 2026. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional challenges. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 12:36
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1013131
    VIRIN: 260624-A-LY455-1001
    Filename: DOD_111813851
    Length: 00:04:54
    Location: PA

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    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    jungle
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P
    JOTC-P

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