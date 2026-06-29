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    U.S. Naval Station Rota holds annual Independence Day flag raising ceremony

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    ROTA, SPAIN

    06.30.2026

    Video by Lt. Daniel Ehrlich 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 1, 2026) – Service members assigned to Naval Station Rota, Spain and its supported commands hold an annual Independence Day flag raising ceremony onboard the installation in honor of the Fourth of July, July 1, 2026. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. Daniel Ehrlich)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 12:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013127
    VIRIN: 260701-N-MY408-1000
    Filename: DOD_111813826
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: ROTA, ES

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    Naval Station Rota
    Independence Day
    Fourth of July
    Spain
    freedom 250

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