To mark Freedom 250, DEVCOM AvMC team members came together to read the document that started it all. The Declaration of Independence isn't just history, it’s the foundation we defend today.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 11:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013122
|VIRIN:
|260701-O-WA464-7483
|Filename:
|DOD_111813710
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, DEVCOM AvMC reads the Declaration of Independence, by Katherine Skelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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