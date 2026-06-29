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    DEVCOM AvMC reads the Declaration of Independence

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    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Video by Katherine Skelley 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation and Missile Center

    To mark Freedom 250, DEVCOM AvMC team members came together to read the document that started it all. The Declaration of Independence isn't just history, it’s the foundation we defend today.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 11:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013122
    VIRIN: 260701-O-WA464-7483
    Filename: DOD_111813710
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DEVCOM AvMC reads the Declaration of Independence, by Katherine Skelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Declaration of Independence
    DEVCOM AvMC

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