Members of the Dover Air Force Base Honor Guard participate in a training at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 3, 2026. Honor Guard members train daily to remain proficient in their craft and ensure they bring honor to the nation’s heroes who are laid to rest. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 09:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013112
|VIRIN:
|260304-F-HB412-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111813500
|Length:
|00:04:17
|Location:
|DELAWARE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dover AFB Honor Guard: Initial Briefing, by SrA Liberty Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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