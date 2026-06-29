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    Personal Financial Readiness: Mission Starts with Financial Readiness Spot

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    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.30.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Cherise Vaught 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The Personal Financial Readiness Program at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, provides education and counseling to help Airmen, Guardians, and families build financial stability and strengthen mission readiness. The video highlighted resources available through the Military & Family Readiness Center. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cherise Vaught)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 09:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013111
    VIRIN: 260701-F-XK392-8446
    Filename: DOD_111813463
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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    This work, Personal Financial Readiness: Mission Starts with Financial Readiness Spot, by SrA Cherise Vaught, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Ramstein Air Base
    Financial Readiness
    Personal Financial Readiness Program

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