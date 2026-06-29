The Personal Financial Readiness Program at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, provides education and counseling to help Airmen, Guardians, and families build financial stability and strengthen mission readiness. The video highlighted resources available through the Military & Family Readiness Center. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cherise Vaught)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 09:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013111
|VIRIN:
|260701-F-XK392-8446
|Filename:
|DOD_111813463
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Personal Financial Readiness: Mission Starts with Financial Readiness Spot, by SrA Cherise Vaught, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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