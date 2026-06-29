Personal Financial Readiness: Mission Starts with Financial Readiness Spot

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013111" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Personal Financial Readiness Program at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, provides education and counseling to help Airmen, Guardians, and families build financial stability and strengthen mission readiness. The video highlighted resources available through the Military & Family Readiness Center. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cherise Vaught)