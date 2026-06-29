BAY OF CADIZ – (March 18, 2026) U.S. Navy MH-60R Seahawks attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79 “Griffins” conduct flight operations aboard the Juan Carlos I-class aircraft carrier landing helicopter dock SPS Juan Carlos I (L 61) during interoperability exercises with the Spanish Armada, March 18, 2026. The “Griffins” of HSM 79 deploy combat ready detachments to conduct Joint Maritime Operations in support of Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 09:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013110
|VIRIN:
|260318-N-LX270-2105
|PIN:
|260318
|Filename:
|DOD_111813457
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, conduct interoperability flight operations with Juan Carlos I, (L61), by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.