Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, conduct interoperability flight operations with Juan Carlos I, (L61)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013110" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

BAY OF CADIZ – (March 18, 2026) U.S. Navy MH-60R Seahawks attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79 “Griffins” conduct flight operations aboard the Juan Carlos I-class aircraft carrier landing helicopter dock SPS Juan Carlos I (L 61) during interoperability exercises with the Spanish Armada, March 18, 2026. The “Griffins” of HSM 79 deploy combat ready detachments to conduct Joint Maritime Operations in support of Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)