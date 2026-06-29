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    Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, conduct interoperability flight operations with Juan Carlos I, (L61)

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    ROTA, SPAIN

    03.17.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    Fleet Public Affairs Center, Detachment Rota

    BAY OF CADIZ – (March 18, 2026) U.S. Navy MH-60R Seahawks attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79 “Griffins” conduct flight operations aboard the Juan Carlos I-class aircraft carrier landing helicopter dock SPS Juan Carlos I (L 61) during interoperability exercises with the Spanish Armada, March 18, 2026. The “Griffins” of HSM 79 deploy combat ready detachments to conduct Joint Maritime Operations in support of Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 09:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013110
    VIRIN: 260318-N-LX270-2105
    PIN: 260318
    Filename: DOD_111813457
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: ROTA, ES

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

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    This work, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, conduct interoperability flight operations with Juan Carlos I, (L61), by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Naval Station Rota
    MH-60R
    armada
    HSM-79

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