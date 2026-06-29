Pacific Friendship: U.S. Army medic discusses US-Vietnam emergency response exchange

U.S. Army Cpl. Christopher Woods, a medic assigned to the 62nd Medical Brigade, discusses the U.S.-Vietnam medical emergency response knowledge exchange conducted during Pacific Friendship 2026 and Pacific Partnership 2026 in Quang Tri, Vietnam, June 23, 2026. The partners learned best practices related to natural disaster response, mass casualty management and prehospital care. Pacific Friendship is an annual U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral engagement focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, as well as medical and engineering activities that support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brooke Saleem and Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 09:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1013109
|VIRIN:
|260623-A-HJ041-4012
|PIN:
|261000
|Filename:
|DOD_111813446
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|QUANG TRI, VN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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