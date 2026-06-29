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    Pacific Friendship: U.S. Army medic discusses US-Vietnam emergency response exchange

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    QUANG TRI, VIETNAM

    06.22.2026

    Video by Spc. Brooke Saleem 

    18th Theater Medical Command

    U.S. Army Cpl. Christopher Woods, a medic assigned to the 62nd Medical Brigade, discusses the U.S.-Vietnam medical emergency response knowledge exchange conducted during Pacific Friendship 2026 and Pacific Partnership 2026 in Quang Tri, Vietnam, June 23, 2026. The partners learned best practices related to natural disaster response, mass casualty management and prehospital care. Pacific Friendship is an annual U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral engagement focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, as well as medical and engineering activities that support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brooke Saleem and Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 09:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1013109
    VIRIN: 260623-A-HJ041-4012
    PIN: 261000
    Filename: DOD_111813446
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: QUANG TRI, VN

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    TAGS

    FriendPartnersAllies
    FreeAndIndoPacific
    pf26
    PacificFriendship26
    PaciifcFriendship

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