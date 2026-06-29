Lithuanian Delegation Tours 21st Theater Sustainment Command Millrinder Innovation Center Interviews

Interview of Bill Huggins and Capt. Lukas Uleckas. Lithuanian Delegation tours 21st Theater Sustainment Command Millrinder Innovation Center during a visit focused on collaboration and capabilities that support future defense operations held on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 30, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 08:03
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1013102
|VIRIN:
|260630-A-DR666-4440
|Filename:
|DOD_111813206
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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