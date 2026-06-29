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    Lithuanian Delegation Tours 21st Theater Sustainment Command Millrinder Innovation Center Interviews

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.29.2026

    Video by Pfc. Hatcher Oresic 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Interview of Bill Huggins and Capt. Lukas Uleckas. Lithuanian Delegation tours 21st Theater Sustainment Command Millrinder Innovation Center during a visit focused on collaboration and capabilities that support future defense operations held on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 30, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 08:03
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1013102
    VIRIN: 260630-A-DR666-4440
    Filename: DOD_111813206
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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    21stTSC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport

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