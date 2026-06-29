This video production highlights the U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft and its role in expeditionary aviation operations during exercise Ramstein Flag 26 in Tervo, Finland. It explores how the aircraft's speed, versatility and advanced capabilities enable rapid deployment and combat-ready response in support of U.S. and allied objectives. As a key component of Marine aviation, the F-35B enhances deterrence, strengthens interoperability with NATO Allies and reinforces the ability to project combat power across contested environments. This video was created June 11, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)
This product contains elements of AI-generated content, which were reviewed and edited by relevant DOW personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DOW policies and guidance.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 07:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013092
|VIRIN:
|260611-M-GG264-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111813084
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|FI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The sound of deterrence from Ramstein Flag 26, by Cpl Garrett Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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