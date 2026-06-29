The sound of deterrence from Ramstein Flag 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013092" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video production highlights the U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft and its role in expeditionary aviation operations during exercise Ramstein Flag 26 in Tervo, Finland. It explores how the aircraft's speed, versatility and advanced capabilities enable rapid deployment and combat-ready response in support of U.S. and allied objectives. As a key component of Marine aviation, the F-35B enhances deterrence, strengthens interoperability with NATO Allies and reinforces the ability to project combat power across contested environments. This video was created June 11, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)



This product contains elements of AI-generated content, which were reviewed and edited by relevant DOW personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DOW policies and guidance.