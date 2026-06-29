Fuji Viper 26.3 | U.S. Marines Conduct a Patrol Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013084" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, forward deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, participate in a patrol exercise during Fuji Viper 26.3, at the Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, June 17, 2026. Fuji Viper is an annual exercise that enables Marines operating in Japan to conduct combined arms live-fire training, enhancing operational readiness, tactical proficiency and lethality throughout the first island chain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Oscar Ocampo)