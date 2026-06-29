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    INTERVIEW: Col. Jeremy Mchugh discusses Freedom Fest celebration in Powidz

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    POWIDZ, POLAND

    06.29.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rebekah Wall 

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland

    Col. Jeremy Mchugh, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Poland (USAG Poland), discusses the significance of Freedom Fest and the enduring partnership between the United States at Powidz, Poland, June 30, 2026. This is the third annual Freedom Fest co-hosted by the city of Powidz and USAG Poland, tuning once-one time event into a Polish-American tradition.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 02:09
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1013077
    VIRIN: 260630-A-CW191-4518
    Filename: DOD_111812908
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: POWIDZ, PL

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    This work, INTERVIEW: Col. Jeremy Mchugh discusses Freedom Fest celebration in Powidz, by SSG Rebekah Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    USAG Poland
    Freedom250
    Army251
    FreedomFest2026

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