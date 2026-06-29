INTERVIEW: Col. Jeremy Mchugh discusses Freedom Fest celebration in Powidz

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013077" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col. Jeremy Mchugh, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Poland (USAG Poland), discusses the significance of Freedom Fest and the enduring partnership between the United States at Powidz, Poland, June 30, 2026. This is the third annual Freedom Fest co-hosted by the city of Powidz and USAG Poland, tuning once-one time event into a Polish-American tradition.