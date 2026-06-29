Col. Jeremy Mchugh, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Poland (USAG Poland), discusses the significance of Freedom Fest and the enduring partnership between the United States at Powidz, Poland, June 30, 2026. This is the third annual Freedom Fest co-hosted by the city of Powidz and USAG Poland, tuning once-one time event into a Polish-American tradition.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 02:09
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1013077
|VIRIN:
|260630-A-CW191-4518
|Filename:
|DOD_111812908
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, INTERVIEW: Col. Jeremy Mchugh discusses Freedom Fest celebration in Powidz, by SSG Rebekah Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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