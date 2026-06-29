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    Band director-turned-Soldier helps lead patriotic tribute as Camp Zama celebrates America’s 250th

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    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.30.2026

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Camp Zama celebrated 250 years of America’s independence with an open-post event on Saturday that drew nearly 4,500 attendees.

    One of the day’s highlights was the powerful “Salute to the Nation” ceremony, in which Sgt. Allen Jones, assigned to the 765th Transportation (Terminal) Battalion, proudly led the color guard. Jones, a former band director with nearly eight years of experience, helped deliver a flawless performance, showcasing the dedication and patriotism of our service members.

    Rain or shine, America’s patriots stand strong!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 01:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1013073
    VIRIN: 260701-A-MS361-2206
    Filename: DOD_111812862
    Length: 00:04:34
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

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    This work, Band director-turned-Soldier helps lead patriotic tribute as Camp Zama celebrates America’s 250th, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    USAG Japan
    Indepence day
    U.S. Army
    Freedom 250 Celebration

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