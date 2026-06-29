U.S. Army Garrison Poland (USAG) co-host Freedom Fest with the city of Powidz as a part of freedom week in Powidz, Poland, June 30, 2026. This is the third annual Freedom Fest co-hosted by the city of Powidz and USAG Poland, turning once-one time event into a Polish-American Tradition.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 02:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013066
|VIRIN:
|260630-A-CW191-2523
|Filename:
|DOD_111812843
|Length:
|00:03:49
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-ROLL: Freedom Fest, by SSG Rebekah Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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