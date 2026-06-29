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    B-ROLL: Freedom Fest

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    POWIDZ, POLAND

    06.29.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rebekah Wall 

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland (USAG) co-host Freedom Fest with the city of Powidz as a part of freedom week in Powidz, Poland, June 30, 2026. This is the third annual Freedom Fest co-hosted by the city of Powidz and USAG Poland, turning once-one time event into a Polish-American Tradition.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 02:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013066
    VIRIN: 260630-A-CW191-2523
    Filename: DOD_111812843
    Length: 00:03:49
    Location: POWIDZ, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-ROLL: Freedom Fest, by SSG Rebekah Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    USAG Poland
    Freedom250
    Army251

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