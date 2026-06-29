B-Roll: RIMPAC innertube water polo: Chilean Navy vs. Royal New Zealand Navy

Chilean Navy sailors assigned to frigate CNS Almirante Cochrane (FF 05) play innertube water polo against Royal New Zealand Navy sailors assigned to the frigate HMNZS Te Mana (F111) during the Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 sports carnival at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 30, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Amber Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 01:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013053
|VIRIN:
|260701-A-ET233-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111812573
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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