B-Roll: U.S., partner nation senior staff attend humanitarian assistance, disaster relief command forum

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Rear Adm. Takuo Kobayashi, commander of Surface Flotilla One, discusses humanitarian assistance and disaster relief strategic priorities with U.S. and partner nation representatives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, June 30, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jackson R. Whitehead)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 01:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013052
|VIRIN:
|260630-N-HQ335-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111812561
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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