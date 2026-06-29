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    NZDF P-8 Poesiden first AFM-84 Harpoon during Valiant Shield 2026

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    GUAM

    06.25.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Austin Salazar 

    Regional Media Center - Japan

    Royal New Zealand Air Force No. 5 Squadron member unloads an AGM-84 Harpoon for the first time at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 24, 2026. Exercises like VALIANT SHIELD allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Austin Salazar)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 23:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013050
    VIRIN: 260626-F-UJ371-9925
    Filename: DOD_111812546
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

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    This work, NZDF P-8 Poesiden first AFM-84 Harpoon during Valiant Shield 2026, by SrA Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    P-8
    NZDF
    ValiantShield
    INDOPACOM

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