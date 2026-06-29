RED Friday Campaign: SrA Donovan Ramos

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Donovan Ramos, Osan Fire & Emergency Services Logistics 51st Fighter Wing firefighter, gives a shout out to his family and friends in Florida during a Remember Everyone Deployed (R.E.D.) Friday campaign video at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Feb. 20, 2026. The R.E.D. Friday Campaign is a Department of War initiative designed to encourage Americans to "Remember Everyone Deployed" by producing weekly shoutout videos that feature service members stationed around the globe, honoring their sacrifice and service to the nation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 22:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013033
|VIRIN:
|260220-F-EZ689-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111812277
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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