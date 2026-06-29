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    B-Roll: Service members attend RIMPAC legal symposium

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    FORD ISLAND, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Brown 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Multinational service members attend a legal symposium during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at Ford Island, Hawaii, June 30, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Brown)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 00:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013032
    VIRIN: 260701-N-KE573-1001
    Filename: DOD_111812249
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: FORD ISLAND, HAWAII, US

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    This work, B-Roll: Service members attend RIMPAC legal symposium, by PO2 Jacob Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Partners
    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 26
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26

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