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    BROLL: Service members conduct rappel training at Fort Campbell

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    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Service members rappel from The Sabalauski Air Assault School tower during rappel training at Fort Campbell, Ky., June 30, 2026. The training demonstrated service members’ ability to rappel from a rotary-wing aircraft. The Sabalauski Air Assault School’s best-known course is Air Assault School, which qualifies Soldiers to conduct airmobile and air assault helicopter operations, including aircraft orientation, helicopter insertion, pathfinder operations, sling load operations, rappelling from buildings, cliffs and helicopters, and fast-rope techniques.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 21:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013031
    VIRIN: 260701-A-XY121-1235
    Filename: DOD_111812220
    Length: 00:09:41
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

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    This work, BROLL: Service members conduct rappel training at Fort Campbell, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    101st (AASLT)
    101st Airborne Division

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