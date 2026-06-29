B-Roll: U.S. Marines with 3d AA Bn. participate in live-fire range

U.S. Marines with 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, maneuver Amphibious Combat Vehicles during a live-fire training exercise at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, June 23, 2026. 3d AA Bn., 1st MARDIV held the range to certify ACV crews on gunnery tables 4-6 in preparation for an upcoming Service Level Training Exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Abigail Gatch)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 20:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013030
|VIRIN:
|260623-M-FY307-1001
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_111812210
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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