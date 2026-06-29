U.S. Marines across 3d Marine Division demonstrate maintaining physical fitness, working as a team and seeking support from loved ones to uphold the mindset of being resilient on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, June 23, 2026. As the Marine Corps’ only purpose-built Division and as the Corps’ Indo-Pacific stand-in force, it’s important that we’re ready both physically and mentally, and that we can support our families from afar. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Analia Elliott)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 23:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013029
|VIRIN:
|260623-M-OH746-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111812205
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Caltrap Ready: Be Personally Resilient, by LCpl Analia Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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