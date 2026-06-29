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    Caltrap Ready: Be Personally Resilient

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    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.22.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Analia Elliott 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines across 3d Marine Division demonstrate maintaining physical fitness, working as a team and seeking support from loved ones to uphold the mindset of being resilient on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, June 23, 2026. As the Marine Corps’ only purpose-built Division and as the Corps’ Indo-Pacific stand-in force, it’s important that we’re ready both physically and mentally, and that we can support our families from afar. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Analia Elliott)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 23:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013029
    VIRIN: 260623-M-OH746-1001
    Filename: DOD_111812205
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

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    This work, Caltrap Ready: Be Personally Resilient, by LCpl Analia Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MARINES; COMMUNITY; STRENGTH; FAMILY; 3rd MARDIV; RESILIENCE

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