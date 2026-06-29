Caltrap Ready: Be Personally Resilient

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013029" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines across 3d Marine Division demonstrate maintaining physical fitness, working as a team and seeking support from loved ones to uphold the mindset of being resilient on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, June 23, 2026. As the Marine Corps’ only purpose-built Division and as the Corps’ Indo-Pacific stand-in force, it’s important that we’re ready both physically and mentally, and that we can support our families from afar. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Analia Elliott)