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    Osan Air Force Base Weapons Fest

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    SOUTH KOREA

    06.19.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar 

    AFN Humphreys

    Weapons Fest is a celebration of the Aircraft Armament career field in the U.S. Air Force, which is responsible for maintaining, loading and unloading of munitions and weapon systems on aircraft. The celebration features a load competition which improve readiness while boosting morale and camaraderie. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 22:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013027
    VIRIN: 260620-F-TV976-1001
    Filename: DOD_111812197
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
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    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan Air Force Base Weapons Fest, by SrA Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Osan AB
    36th Fighter Generation Squadron
    51st Munition Squadron

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