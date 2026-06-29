Osan Air Force Base Weapons Fest

Weapons Fest is a celebration of the Aircraft Armament career field in the U.S. Air Force, which is responsible for maintaining, loading and unloading of munitions and weapon systems on aircraft. The celebration features a load competition which improve readiness while boosting morale and camaraderie. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 22:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013027
|VIRIN:
|260620-F-TV976-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111812197
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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