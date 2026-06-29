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    B-Roll: U.S. Marines with 3d AA Bn. participate in live-fire range

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Abigail Gatch 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, maneuver Amphibious Combat Vehicles during a live-fire range at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, June 25, 2026. 3d AA Bn., 1st MARDIV held the range to certify ACV crews on gunnery tables 4-6 in preparation for an upcoming Service Level Training Exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Abigail Gatch)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 20:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013026
    VIRIN: 260625-M-FY307-1001
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111812193
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, B-Roll: U.S. Marines with 3d AA Bn. participate in live-fire range, by LCpl Abigail Gatch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    1st Marine Division
    ACV
    3d Tracks
    Range 500
    Marines
    USMC

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