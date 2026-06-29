U.S. service members and Panamanian partners undergo the Z-Pulley and one rope bridge test in Colón, Panama, June 25, 2026. The training strengthens interoperability and reinforces the enduring partnership between U.S. forces and Panamanian security institutions through combined jungle operations and shared tactical experience. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 20:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013024
|VIRIN:
|260625-A-LY455-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111812160
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JOTC-P 26-06: Z-Pulley test/ 1 Rope Bridge Test BROLL, by PFC Carolyn Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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