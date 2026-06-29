JOTC-P 26-06: Z-Pulley test/ 1 Rope Bridge Test BROLL

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013024" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. service members and Panamanian partners undergo the Z-Pulley and one rope bridge test in Colón, Panama, June 25, 2026. The training strengthens interoperability and reinforces the enduring partnership between U.S. forces and Panamanian security institutions through combined jungle operations and shared tactical experience. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)