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    JOTC-P 26-06: Z-Pulley test/ 1 Rope Bridge Test BROLL

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    PANAMA

    06.25.2026

    Video by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. service members and Panamanian partners undergo the Z-Pulley and one rope bridge test in Colón, Panama, June 25, 2026. The training strengthens interoperability and reinforces the enduring partnership between U.S. forces and Panamanian security institutions through combined jungle operations and shared tactical experience. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 20:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013024
    VIRIN: 260625-A-LY455-1001
    Filename: DOD_111812160
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: PA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, JOTC-P 26-06: Z-Pulley test/ 1 Rope Bridge Test BROLL, by PFC Carolyn Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    jungle
    partnership
    panama
    JOTC-P
    z pulley

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