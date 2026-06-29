(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Visiting Veteran

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Video by Adams Guerrero 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Mr. Fred Forsyth, a Korean War veteran who served as part of the 3rd battalion 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). While experiencing the rich history and culture of the 101st during Week of the Eagles 2026, Mr. Forsyth shared his experiences in the Korean War.

    In celebration of unit history, Mr. Forsyth was honored alongside Vietnam War Medal of Honor recipients Michael Fitzmaurice and Kenneth David. Further recognizing his valor by an honorary flight aboard a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter, Mr. Forsyth was one of the first veterans to fly and glide on every aircraft that the 101st operated. “That was my first time on a Blackhawk,” he claimed after completing his experience along the evolution of the 101st vertical envelopment with his daughter.

    As the Army continues to develop, Mr. Forsyth wished the soldiers of today “good luck.” He acknowledged the technological advancements of today's military and encouraged the youngest soldiers of the 101st to remember their training.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 21:19
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1013019
    VIRIN: 260518-O-JG149-8148
    Filename: DOD_111812105
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Visiting Veteran, by Adams Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video