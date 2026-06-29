Visiting Veteran

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Mr. Fred Forsyth, a Korean War veteran who served as part of the 3rd battalion 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). While experiencing the rich history and culture of the 101st during Week of the Eagles 2026, Mr. Forsyth shared his experiences in the Korean War.



In celebration of unit history, Mr. Forsyth was honored alongside Vietnam War Medal of Honor recipients Michael Fitzmaurice and Kenneth David. Further recognizing his valor by an honorary flight aboard a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter, Mr. Forsyth was one of the first veterans to fly and glide on every aircraft that the 101st operated. “That was my first time on a Blackhawk,” he claimed after completing his experience along the evolution of the 101st vertical envelopment with his daughter.



As the Army continues to develop, Mr. Forsyth wished the soldiers of today “good luck.” He acknowledged the technological advancements of today's military and encouraged the youngest soldiers of the 101st to remember their training.