B-Roll package highlighting a NORAD-coordinated exercise showcasing NORAD's response during a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) violation. The exercise involved a Civil Air Patrol Cessna simulating an air space breach, accompanied by a NORAD F-16's and MH-65 helicopter intercepting and escorting the aircraft out of the air space.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 19:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013015
|VIRIN:
|260630-D-YV939-3760
|Filename:
|DOD_111812062
|Length:
|00:08:29
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, NORAD TFR Violation NCR Response B-Roll Package, by Michael Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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