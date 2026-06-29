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    NORAD TFR Violation NCR Response B-Roll Package

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Video by Michael Sparks 

    CONR-1AF (AFNORTH and AFSPACE)   

    B-Roll package highlighting a NORAD-coordinated exercise showcasing NORAD's response during a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) violation. The exercise involved a Civil Air Patrol Cessna simulating an air space breach, accompanied by a NORAD F-16's and MH-65 helicopter intercepting and escorting the aircraft out of the air space.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 19:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013015
    VIRIN: 260630-D-YV939-3760
    Filename: DOD_111812062
    Length: 00:08:29
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NORAD TFR Violation NCR Response B-Roll Package, by Michael Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NORAD & USNORTHCOM

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