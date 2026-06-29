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    MQ-28, HC-130J conducts FARP training during VS26

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    ROTA, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    06.27.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    Pacific Air Forces

    A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II and Airmen assigned to the 79th Rescue Squadron, alongside members of the Royal Australian Air Force and the Nellis Air Force Base-based Experimental Operations Unit, conduct a proof-of-concept Forward Arming and Refueling Point operation for Collaborative Combat Aircraft with the MQ-28 Ghost Bat in Rota, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, June 28, 2026, in support of VALIANT SHIELD 2026. Exercises like VALIANT SHIELD allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 23:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013014
    VIRIN: 260628-F-BG120-2003
    Filename: DOD_111812039
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: ROTA, MP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, MQ-28, HC-130J conducts FARP training during VS26, by TSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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