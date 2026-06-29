MQ-28, HC-130J conducts FARP training during VS26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013014" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II and Airmen assigned to the 79th Rescue Squadron, alongside members of the Royal Australian Air Force and the Nellis Air Force Base-based Experimental Operations Unit, conduct a proof-of-concept Forward Arming and Refueling Point operation for Collaborative Combat Aircraft with the MQ-28 Ghost Bat in Rota, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, June 28, 2026, in support of VALIANT SHIELD 2026. Exercises like VALIANT SHIELD allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)