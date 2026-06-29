A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II and Airmen assigned to the 79th Rescue Squadron, alongside members of the Royal Australian Air Force and the Nellis Air Force Base-based Experimental Operations Unit, conduct a proof-of-concept Forward Arming and Refueling Point operation for Collaborative Combat Aircraft with the MQ-28 Ghost Bat in Rota, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, June 28, 2026, in support of VALIANT SHIELD 2026. Exercises like VALIANT SHIELD allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 23:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013014
|VIRIN:
|260628-F-BG120-2003
|Filename:
|DOD_111812039
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|ROTA, MP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MQ-28, HC-130J conducts FARP training during VS26, by TSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.