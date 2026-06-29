3d Assault Amphibian Battalion PEX Day 2 and 3

U.S. Marines with 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, participate in patrols and simulated firefights as part of a patrolling exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 24-25, 2026. The exercise provides Marines with an opportunity to reinforce and refine skills with communication, patrolling, and coordinating movements under sustained physical and mental pressure in a realistic warfighting scenario. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Alexander Peterson)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 18:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013006
|VIRIN:
|260626-M-FL591-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111811753
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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