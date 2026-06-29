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    Arctic Connections | The Foreign Area Officer & the Arctic

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    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Video by Mizelle Mayo 

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    In this episode of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies podcast, Arctic Connections, Engagement Programs Coordinator, Maddox Angerhofer, sits down with the President retired Col. Pete Larsen of the Foreign Area Officers Association to get one FAO's perspective on security cooperation. The conversation covers all things security cooperation, from the interagency players responsible, to cooperation in the Arctic, and how technology shapes the future of security cooperation. Listen in to learn how FAOs and other international specialists build relationships with their foreign counterparts, laying the foundation for alliances across the Arctic and beyond.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 17:53
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1013005
    VIRIN: 251218-O-RO809-6602
    Filename: DOD_111811745
    Length: 00:50:08
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US

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    This work, Arctic Connections | The Foreign Area Officer & the Arctic, by Mizelle Mayo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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