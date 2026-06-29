Arctic Connections | The Foreign Area Officer & the Arctic

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013005" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies podcast, Arctic Connections, Engagement Programs Coordinator, Maddox Angerhofer, sits down with the President retired Col. Pete Larsen of the Foreign Area Officers Association to get one FAO's perspective on security cooperation. The conversation covers all things security cooperation, from the interagency players responsible, to cooperation in the Arctic, and how technology shapes the future of security cooperation. Listen in to learn how FAOs and other international specialists build relationships with their foreign counterparts, laying the foundation for alliances across the Arctic and beyond.