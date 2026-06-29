Arctic Connections | The Foreign Area Officer & the Arctic

In this episode of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies podcast, Arctic Connections, Engagement Programs Coordinator, Maddox Angerhofer, sits down with the President retired Col. Pete Larsen of the Foreign Area Officers Association to get one FAO's perspective on security cooperation. The conversation covers all things security cooperation, from the interagency players responsible, to cooperation in the Arctic, and how technology shapes the future of security cooperation. Listen in to learn how FAOs and other international specialists build relationships with their foreign counterparts, laying the foundation for alliances across the Arctic and beyond.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 17:53
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1013005
|VIRIN:
|251218-O-RO809-6602
|Filename:
|DOD_111811745
|Length:
|00:50:08
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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