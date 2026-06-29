3d Assault Amphibian Battalion PEX Day 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013004" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, participate in contact patrols as part of a patrolling exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 23, 2026. The exercise provides Marines with an opportunity to reinforce and refine skills with communication, patrolling, and coordinating movements under sustained physical and mental pressure in a realistic warfighting scenario. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Alexander Peterson)