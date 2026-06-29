(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    3d Assault Amphibian Battalion PEX Day 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2026

    Video by Sgt. Alexander Peterson 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, participate in contact patrols as part of a patrolling exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 23, 2026. The exercise provides Marines with an opportunity to reinforce and refine skills with communication, patrolling, and coordinating movements under sustained physical and mental pressure in a realistic warfighting scenario. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Alexander Peterson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 18:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013004
    VIRIN: 260626-M-FL591-1001
    Filename: DOD_111811741
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion PEX Day 1, by Sgt Alexander Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC, 1st Marine Division, Blue Diamond, 3d Tracks, AA Bn, FEX, PEX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video