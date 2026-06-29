3d Assault Amphibian Battalion PEX Day 1

U.S. Marines with 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, participate in contact patrols as part of a patrolling exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 23, 2026. The exercise provides Marines with an opportunity to reinforce and refine skills with communication, patrolling, and coordinating movements under sustained physical and mental pressure in a realistic warfighting scenario. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Alexander Peterson)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 18:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013004
|VIRIN:
|260626-M-FL591-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111811741
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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