(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Leadership Transitions at NMRTC San Diego and NMCSD

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego and Naval Medical Center San Diego held a change of command and transfer of directorship ceremony at NMCSD, June 30. NMRTC San Diego supports Navy and Marine Corps readiness by ensuring its medical forces are ready to deploy and provide medical support, ashore or at sea. NMCSD employs more than 5,500 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Afable)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 17:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013003
    VIRIN: 260630-N-KM181-1001
    Filename: DOD_111811738
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leadership Transitions at NMRTC San Diego and NMCSD, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NMCSD
    Navy medicine
    Defense Health Agency
    NMRTC San Diego
    change of command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video