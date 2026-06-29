Leadership Transitions at NMRTC San Diego and NMCSD

Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego and Naval Medical Center San Diego held a change of command and transfer of directorship ceremony at NMCSD, June 30. NMRTC San Diego supports Navy and Marine Corps readiness by ensuring its medical forces are ready to deploy and provide medical support, ashore or at sea. NMCSD employs more than 5,500 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Afable)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 17:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013003
|VIRIN:
|260630-N-KM181-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111811738
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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