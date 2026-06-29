Soldiers assigned to the 892nd Multi Role Bridge Company, 190th Engineer Battalion, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, conduct Dry Support Bridge (DSB) training at at Camp Santiago, Salinas, June 29, 2026. The DSB provides a rapid, temporary crossing over gaps and obstacles, enabling the safe movement of troops, equipment, and heavy vehicles while maintaining operational mobility. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Meléndez)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 16:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1012994
|VIRIN:
|260629-A-MM593-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111811333
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|CAMP SANTIAGO, PR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 892nd MRBC Conducts Dry Support Bridge Training, by SSG Eliezer Melendez and SGT Hassani Ribera Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.