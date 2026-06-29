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    892nd MRBC Conducts Dry Support Bridge Training

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    CAMP SANTIAGO, PUERTO RICO

    06.29.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Melendez and Sgt. Hassani Ribera Soto

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 892nd Multi Role Bridge Company, 190th Engineer Battalion, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, conduct Dry Support Bridge (DSB) training at at Camp Santiago, Salinas, June 29, 2026. The DSB provides a rapid, temporary crossing over gaps and obstacles, enabling the safe movement of troops, equipment, and heavy vehicles while maintaining operational mobility. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Meléndez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 16:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1012994
    VIRIN: 260629-A-MM593-1001
    Filename: DOD_111811333
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: CAMP SANTIAGO, PR

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    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 892nd MRBC Conducts Dry Support Bridge Training, by SSG Eliezer Melendez and SGT Hassani Ribera Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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