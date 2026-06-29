AFIMSC convenes task force focused on Kadena infrastructure

Col. Justin Morrison, commander, AFIMSC Det. 2, speaks at the Okinawa Infrastructure Operational Planning Team meeting held at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 11, 2026. It was the initial meeting in a phased approach that prioritized requirements into three lines of effort, including infrastructure, family housing and execution and contracting.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 16:03
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1012993
|VIRIN:
|260630-F-F3406-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111811330
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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