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    AFIMSC convenes task force focused on Kadena infrastructure

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    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Video by Craig Rodarte 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    Lt. Col. L.J. Harris speaks at the Okinawa Infrastructure Operational Planning Team meeting held at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 11, 2026. It was the initial meeting in a phased approach that prioritized requirements into three lines of effort, including infrastructure, family housing and execution and contracting.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 16:03
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1012992
    VIRIN: 260630-F-F3406-1001
    Filename: DOD_111811329
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: US

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    This work, AFIMSC convenes task force focused on Kadena infrastructure, by Craig Rodarte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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