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    Celebrating Independence Day | Freedom 250

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    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Video by Triantaphilia Nicole Elisseos 

    Space Systems Command

    Two hundred and fifty years ago, a revolutionary idea forged a new nation. Today, that pioneering spirit lives on in our Space Force Guardians. Happy Independence Day from Space Systems Command.

    Video by Triantaphilia Elisseos

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 18:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012990
    VIRIN: 260630-O-QU103-1425
    Filename: DOD_111811286
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating Independence Day | Freedom 250, by Triantaphilia Nicole Elisseos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fourth of July
    American independence
    Freedom250
    freedom 250
    Freedom 250 Celebration

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