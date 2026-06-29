Hill AFB Fire and Emergency Services has enhanced its capabilities with the recent acquisition of a MARK-1 firefighting vehicle and a mobile F-35 propane training prop. This advanced equipment enables our firefighters to conduct high-fidelity, realistic combat training directly on the flightline, ensuring Team Hill is fully prepared to sustain operations and protect lives in both home station and wartime environments.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 18:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012984
|VIRIN:
|260626-F-F3230-1001
|PIN:
|100747A
|Filename:
|DOD_111811202
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Enhancing Readiness - New Firefighter Epuipment, by Roque Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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