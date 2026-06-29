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    Enhancing Readiness - New Firefighter Epuipment

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    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Video by Roque Murray 

    Hill Air Force Base

    Hill AFB Fire and Emergency Services has enhanced its capabilities with the recent acquisition of a MARK-1 firefighting vehicle and a mobile F-35 propane training prop. This advanced equipment enables our firefighters to conduct high-fidelity, realistic combat training directly on the flightline, ensuring Team Hill is fully prepared to sustain operations and protect lives in both home station and wartime environments.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 18:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012984
    VIRIN: 260626-F-F3230-1001
    PIN: 100747A
    Filename: DOD_111811202
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Enhancing Readiness - New Firefighter Epuipment, by Roque Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    firefighting
    Readiness & Training
    aviationfirefighters

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