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    The Great Texas Air Show from the F-22 Cockpit

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    RANDOLPH AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team pilot and commander, performs an aerial demonstration during The Great Texas Air Show at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, May 2, 2026. The F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration showcases the unmatched maneuverability of the airframe by executing a series of combat maneuvers to inspire Americans and their allies, and deter foreign adversaries. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 15:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012981
    VIRIN: 260502-F-CC148-8179
    Filename: DOD_111811182
    Length: 00:00:03
    Location: RANDOLPH AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Great Texas Air Show from the F-22 Cockpit, by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    cockpit
    F-22 Raptor
    Randolph Air Force Base
    Joint Base San Antonio (Lackland Randolph Sam Houston)
    pilot
    Airshow

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