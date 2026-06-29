U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team pilot and commander, performs an aerial demonstration during The Great Texas Air Show at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, May 2, 2026. The F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration showcases the unmatched maneuverability of the airframe by executing a series of combat maneuvers to inspire Americans and their allies, and deter foreign adversaries. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 15:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012981
|VIRIN:
|260502-F-CC148-8179
|Filename:
|DOD_111811182
|Length:
|00:00:03
|Location:
|RANDOLPH AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Great Texas Air Show from the F-22 Cockpit, by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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