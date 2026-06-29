Always Above | Freedom250

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012979" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Space power has played an integral role in the history of our Nation by defending our homeland, deterring or defeating our enemies, supporting our friends and allies, spurring innovation, and ensuring our way of life.



(U.S. Space Force video by Bradley Jones and Russell Isler, Space Systems Command).



This product includes elements generated by artificial intelligence from Adobe Firefly powered by Adobe, to enhance generated video assets. These AI-generated elements were reviewed and edited by relevant DOW personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DOW policies and guidance.