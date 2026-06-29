Space power has played an integral role in the history of our Nation by defending our homeland, deterring or defeating our enemies, supporting our friends and allies, spurring innovation, and ensuring our way of life.
(U.S. Space Force video by Bradley Jones and Russell Isler, Space Systems Command).
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|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 17:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012979
|VIRIN:
|260630-O-DU632-2838
|Filename:
|DOD_111811134
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Always Above | Freedom250, by Russell Isler and Bradley Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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