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    Always Above | Freedom250

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    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Video by Russell Isler and Bradley Jones

    Space Systems Command

    Space power has played an integral role in the history of our Nation by defending our homeland, deterring or defeating our enemies, supporting our friends and allies, spurring innovation, and ensuring our way of life.

    (U.S. Space Force video by Bradley Jones and Russell Isler, Space Systems Command).

    This product includes elements generated by artificial intelligence from Adobe Firefly powered by Adobe, to enhance generated video assets. These AI-generated elements were reviewed and edited by relevant DOW personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DOW policies and guidance.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 17:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012979
    VIRIN: 260630-O-DU632-2838
    Filename: DOD_111811134
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Always Above | Freedom250, by Russell Isler and Bradley Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Space Force
    Celebrating History
    250 years
    Freedom250

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