Keeping Mount Morris Dam Mission Ready: Inside Critical Repairs

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012976" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District personnel perform non-routine maintenance and repair work on hydraulic systems, lift gate components, and the north access road at the Mount Morris Dam in Mount Morris, New York, June 25, 2026. The repairs help ensure the continued safe and reliable operation of the more than 70-year-old flood risk management structure, which reduces flood risk for communities throughout the Genesee River Valley. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)