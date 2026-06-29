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    Keeping Mount Morris Dam Mission Ready: Inside Critical Repairs

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    MOUNT MORRIS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District personnel perform non-routine maintenance and repair work on hydraulic systems, lift gate components, and the north access road at the Mount Morris Dam in Mount Morris, New York, June 25, 2026. The repairs help ensure the continued safe and reliable operation of the more than 70-year-old flood risk management structure, which reduces flood risk for communities throughout the Genesee River Valley. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 14:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012976
    VIRIN: 260625-A-FB511-2119
    Filename: DOD_111810994
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: MOUNT MORRIS, NEW YORK, US

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    This work, Keeping Mount Morris Dam Mission Ready: Inside Critical Repairs, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    Mount Morris Dam
    Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area
    USACE
    corps of engineers

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