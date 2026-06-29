U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District personnel perform non-routine maintenance and repair work on hydraulic systems, lift gate components, and the north access road at the Mount Morris Dam in Mount Morris, New York, June 25, 2026. The repairs help ensure the continued safe and reliable operation of the more than 70-year-old flood risk management structure, which reduces flood risk for communities throughout the Genesee River Valley. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 14:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012976
|VIRIN:
|260625-A-FB511-2119
|Filename:
|DOD_111810994
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|MOUNT MORRIS, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Keeping Mount Morris Dam Mission Ready: Inside Critical Repairs, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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